Semi involved in crash that hit MoDOT truck on I-470

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — An employee for the Missouri Department of Transportation was hospitalized after a crash on I-470 Tuesday morning.

MoDOT doesn’t have information on the extent of the worker’s injuries at this time.

Emergency crews closed two lanes of westbound I-470 before Blue Ridge Boulevard following the crash that involved a semi truck and one of MoDOT’s buffer trucks.

The buffer trucks are designed to protect workers.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update it as information becomes available.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News