Semi involved in crash that hit MoDOT truck on I-470

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — An employee for the Missouri Department of Transportation was hospitalized after a crash on I-470 Tuesday morning.
MoDOT doesn’t have information on the extent of the worker’s injuries at this time.
Emergency crews closed two lanes of westbound I-470 before Blue Ridge Boulevard following the crash that involved a semi truck and one of MoDOT’s buffer trucks.
The buffer trucks are designed to protect workers.
