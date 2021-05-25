Semi involved in crash that hit MoDOT truck on I-470

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — An employee for the Missouri Department of Transportation was hospitalized after a crash on I-470 Tuesday morning.

MoDOT doesn’t have information on the extent of the worker’s injuries at this time.

More: We’ve learned that our Modot teammate has been taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of injuries. And no word on the other driver. pic.twitter.com/esjxBNGYQT — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 25, 2021

Emergency crews closed two lanes of westbound I-470 before Blue Ridge Boulevard following the crash that involved a semi truck and one of MoDOT’s buffer trucks.

The buffer trucks are designed to protect workers.

🚨Breaking/Traffic Alert: One of our TMAs (buffer trucks) has been struck, WB I-470 before Blue Ridge Blvd. No word on injuries. At least 2 lanes are closed. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/7RGKlKNYgP — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 25, 2021

