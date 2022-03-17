KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overturned semi caused a mess on a Kansas City-area interstate Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the driver lost control of the truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 past Truman Road around 1:15 p.m.

The semi overturned and hit a light pole. A crane arrived to help right the truck.

MoDOT warns at least one lane of Interstate 435 will be closed until the semi can be moved, and it could take hours before it is reopened.

Drivers are asked to find detours around the area.

