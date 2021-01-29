Semi rollover closes WB I-70 just past Lewis & Clark Bridge in KCK; could be shut down all weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 are closed just past the Lewis and Clark Bridge in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday afternoon.

Officials say a semitrailer rollover has caused bridge damage near the curve, and lanes could be closed through the weekend or until the Kansas Department of Transportation can repair the road to make it safe for traffic.

As of 3:15 p.m. Friday, traffic was being rerouted to Minnesota Avenue or Fairfax Trafficway, KDOT said.

The Lewis and Clark Viaduct just reopened last weekend after over two years of construction. The westbound bridge replacement project started in 2018 at an estimated cost of $65 million, KDOT said.

