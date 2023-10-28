BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Bonner Springs Police Department reports that part of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed Saturday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. The closure is on westbound I-70 from Kansas Highway 7 to 142nd Street.

Police say the crash involves a semi rollover and several other vehicles. Injuries are unknown at this time.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

