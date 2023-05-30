All lanes of southbound I-49 are closed at Missouri Highway 291 Tuesday morning due to a crash. Photo provided by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. —All lanes of southbound I-49 are closed at Missouri Highway 291 Tuesday morning due to a crash.

Officials from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office say a semi truck collided with another vehicle on southbound I-49, just north of the exit for Missouri Highway 291.

Image provided by Kansas City Scout cameras.

Deputies say no one was hurt in the crash, but drivers should avoid the area while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

All southbound traffic is being diverted at the Peculiar exit.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.