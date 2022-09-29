LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a semi-truck overturned on westbound I-470 near Lee’s Summit Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Quinton Wilkes was driving the truck and experienced a tire blowout at about 8:30 a.m.

The truck then overturned and struck several trees on the right side of the highway.

Wilkes was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

