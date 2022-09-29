LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a semi-truck overturned on westbound I-470 near Lee’s Summit Wednesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Quinton Wilkes was driving the truck and experienced a tire blowout at about 8:30 a.m.
The truck then overturned and struck several trees on the right side of the highway.
Wilkes was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.