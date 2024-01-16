PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash where a semi-truck driver died early on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 29 at the exit for Route Z to get to Dearborn. The tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved. The driver struck the bridge just after midnight.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge and determining how much damage occurred. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate, but they don’t believe alcohol or weather were contributing factors according to a preliminary report.

The interstate is open for travel. Investigators haven’t identified the victim by name pending family notification, but say they’re 70 years old and from Omaha, Nebraska.