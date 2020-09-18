Sen. Hawley introduces bill to reimburse parents $800 per child for at-home learning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — With kids attending school online it’s putting working parents in a tough situation. So, to offer some financial assistance, Senator Josh Hawley is introducing a measure to help parents who need to stay home with them.

The “Helping Parents During COVID Act,” would give families a fully-refundable tax credit of $800 each week per child for every month through June 2021.

“Since the government has asked them to deal with these realities, it falls on us to help them through it. Working families need relief as soon as possible,” Hawley said.

Both the cash assistance and the credit begin to phase out at $75,000 for individual filers and $150,000 for those filing jointly.