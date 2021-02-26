Sen. Josh Hawley presents law requiring $15 minimum wage for billion-dollar companies

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 03: Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley (R-OM) questions witnesses during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill December 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Military secretaries and members of the Joint Chiefs testified about a new GAO report about ongoing reports of substandard military housing conditions and services. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley, R – Missouri, announced his plan to require companies to pau their employees $15 per hour if they make $1 billion or more in revenue.

“For decades, the wages of everyday, working Americans have remained stagnant while monopoly corporations have consolidated industry after industry, securing record profits for CEOs and investment bankers,” Hawley said.

His plan would increase wages for millions of workers while “avoiding a one-size-fits-all increase” that would disproportionately impact smaller businesses.

“Mega-corporations can afford to pay their workers $15 an hour, and it’s long past time they do so, but this should not come at the expense of small businesses already struggling to make it.”

For small businesses, Hawley recently introduced the Blue Collar Bonus, a bonus given to every worker making below the median wage as an advanceable tax credit.

Hawley’s plan requires the indexing of the federal minimum for billion-dollar companies in 2025.