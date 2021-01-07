Sen. Josh Hawley’s upcoming book ‘The Tyranny of Big Tech’ gets canceled after Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Publishing giant Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel the publication of Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s upcoming book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech.”

In a statement, the company said:

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH.

“We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.“

Hawley was quick to respond to Simon & Schuster’s decision to cancel his book.

“This could not be more Orwellian,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition.

“Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.”

Hawley was the first member of the Senate to announce he would object to certifying electoral college results in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Even after violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, convinced of widespread election fraud that has not been proven, Hawley continued to object to certifying Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“Violence will never be tolerated and those who engage in it will be prosecuted,” Hawley said early Thursday as Congress debated the votes. “But this body will act to address the concerns of millions of Americans across the country. We do need an investigation into irregularities, fraud. We do need a way forward together. We need election security reforms.”

Congress eventually certified the Electoral College votes, securing Biden’s win, but not until just after 3:30 a.m. EST, more than 12 hours after Congress first began the joint session.

But now, many are calling for Hawley’s removal.

“Josh Hawley said he was doing this for the people of Missouri. Let me tell you something, Josh. You are supposed to represent St. Louis too, but you do not speak for us,” Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis said on Twitter. “You have blood on your hands, and that’s why I’m calling for your removal from Congress.”

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 21,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for Hawley’s resignation.

But in a statement released Thursday, Hawley stood firm in his decision to challenge November’s election results.

“I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said. “That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”