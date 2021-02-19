Sen. Marshall calls for hearing to examine reliability of electric grid

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Sen. Roger Marshall has called for a hearing to look into the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid during extreme weather in a letter to the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources on Friday.

Marshall sent the letter to the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin and Ranking Member John Barrasso.

More specifically, I believe it is prudent to exam the affordability of electricity and natural gas when the system is stressed. The Midwest and Great Plains have seen cold weather before. Electricity generators and natural gas producers in the north consistently operate in extreme cold weather. The ultimate questions become, “Why weren’t we prepared?” and “What can we do to ensure this doesn’t happen again?” U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R – Kansas

Kansas, many other Midwestern states and Texas, experienced record breaking cold temperatures and freezing conditions that put a strain on the power grid.

The cold weather has put pressure on the country’s natural gas and propane supply.

“Natural gas is the state’s largest energy source, accounting for more than 30 percent of the state’s portfolio. Kansas maintains a robust natural gas storage system, which has been tapped to fill elevated demand,” Marshall said in his press release. “Additionally, freezing conditions have prevented new energy generation in many sectors, putting further pressure on the state’s utility companies. Energy costs are expected to increase in the coming days as demand continues to outpace supply. “

While we continue to do all we can @ federal level to confirm no foul play or price gouging occurred & to support folks as they work keep KS warm, we must exam reliability, resiliency & affordability of electricity & natural gas when the system is stressed https://t.co/ZmqerRQcz5 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 19, 2021