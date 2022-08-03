TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the Value Them Both amendments failed to pass on election night, Senator Roger Marshall released a statement in response.

“Words could never express the sadness and emotion myself and many Kansans are feeling after the Value Them Both amendments were not adopted, Marshall said. “This is an enormous blow to efforts to protect the sanctity of life in Kansas.

“Too many times I’ve seen sadness and hurt, without an explanation why — this is one of those moments. While I don’t have an answer, I do know that God works all things for good for those who trust him.

“I want to thank everybody in the pro-life community who worked so hard to get this amendment passed. Tonight, we must still go to bed with faith and hope, for tomorrow we must be as dedicated to the sanctity of life, and to the fight to protect the lives of moms and unborn babies.

“Each of us will have to pray and look in our hearts to see what’s next. However, we must not rest as there is much work to be done to support moms who are contemplating abortion and decide instead for life. Let us all reach out and give them all the help and hope we can.

“As an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies and fought each day of my more than 25-year career to protect moms and babies, I remain as dedicated as ever to doing everything in my power as a U.S. Senator to protect life at all costs.”

Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright.