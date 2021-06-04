Sen. Roy Blunt says bipartisan U.S. security suggestions coming soon

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt talked about changes to U.S. Capitol security after receiving the Harry S. Truman public service award Friday from Truman’s hometown.

The Republican Senate leader raised a few eyebrows last week when he did not vote on the issue of creating a commission to investigate the events of January 6. But Blunt told reporters Friday that a bipartisan report from the Senate’s rules and homeland security committees will make 20 recommendations Tuesday for security changes.

“My point has been from the very start, we know almost everything we need to do to react to what happened on January 6th,” Blunt said. “A commission is likely to hold us back from making the decisions we need to make right now. If we are waiting for a commission that might take 6 months, but more likely would take 2 or 3 years, in my view.”

Blunt told FOX4 he spoke to U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia Friday about making a deal with Democrats on the big infrastructure bill. Missouri’s senior senator wants to move forward on what everyone agrees to be infrastructure.

He said the government makes too many mistakes when spending bills are bigger than they need to be.

In receiving the public service honor, Mayor Eileen Weir praised Blunt for his support of the Truman Library and Truman Visitors Center.

Blunt also said he plans to leave it to Republican voters in next year’s primary to determine who should run to be his successor.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android