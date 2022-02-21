

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate could approve a pay raise for all state employees this week, while the House wants to give certain workers an increase of $15 an hour minimum pay.

Gov. Mike Parson wanted lawmakers to increase all state employees’ wages to $15 an hour and to do it by Feb. 1. More than 20 days later, senators and representatives can’t agree on who deserves the raise. The House only wants to give it to workers in direct care positions. Over in the Senate, members want to allow departments to decide how much an employee makes.

“We will be silent on that and let the market determine where wages should be for state employees,” Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Cosby), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday.

Missouri has the lowest-paid state workers in the nation, which is why Parson recommended a 5.5% cost of living adjustment and $15 an hour minimum pay.

“I think anyone who’s in business or isn’t living under a rock right now knows that the competition for workers is fierce, not just in the private sector but also in the public sector,” Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield), vice chairman of the Senate committee, said Monday. “Everyone always says you need to run the state like a business. I think that’s what the chairman, the committee and I are trying to do. Republican representatives don’t all agree with the governor.”

“It would be an unfair advantage to artificially inflate the state workforce for those minimum wage jobs where they don’t necessarily need to be paying $15 an hour for a $12 an hour job,” Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage), and chairman of the House Budget Committee, said earlier this month.

The governor’s proposal is expected to cost $91 million this year and $218 next year.

Missouri has roughly 50,000 employees and after the House approved the emergency supplemental budget bill two weeks ago, only workers in “direct care” roles or agencies, like those working at the state’s veterans’ homes or in the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will receive $15 an hour. The remaining state employees would receive a 5.5% increase and set the base minimum pay at $12 an hour.

Smith said departments could give employees raises with money from vacant positions, but that concerns the ranking minority leader on the budget committee, leaving Democrats to side with Parson.

“I suspect there is some Republican in-fighting over support it,” Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said. “We may actually have to fight to defend the governor’s proposal, an unusual position for us to be in.”

Hough said that allowing departments to use money from vacant positions, it is “contrary to the transparency” Missourians want.

“I don’t want to see agencies essentially not filling those positions and then using those dollars to bump up the pay in other positions,” Hough said. “I would rather just know what we are paying.”

The Senate took its own position Wednesday before leaving town due to winter weather. It backs the governor’s proposal of giving all state employees a raise, restoring $7 million to the emergency supplemental budget after being removed by the House. But members took out the language about setting a baseline pay, allowing departments to decide the minimum.

“What we are trying to do there is give departments the discretion to utilize those appropriated dollars for what they deem necessary for those entry level positions,” Hough said. “In some instances, they could go above $15 an hour if that’s what they say is necessary.”

The same day the House passed their version, the governor said in a statement he disagrees with the plan and hopes it changes before it makes it to his desk.

A spokeswoman for Parson said earlier this month:

“Governor Parson is pleased that the General Assembly continues to advance the supplemental budget bill, which includes long-overdue pay increases for state workers. There is no team member in state government that is worth less than $15 per hour, and Governor Parson remains hopeful that any supplemental budget bill sent to his desk will include the funds necessary to better pay Missouri’s public servants.“

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe had previously told the House Budget Committee he’s seen state workers at grocery stores in Jefferson City paying with food stamps.

State budget director Dan Haug previously told the committee there are more than 4,000 job openings across state government. Those working for the state received a 2% raise at the start of the year, but Parson said the only way to be competitive is with a higher wage.

Haug also told the committee last month, across all state departments, the turnover rate is 26%. He said the industry standard is 10%.

The minimum wage for private employers in Missouri in 2022 is $11.15, up from $10.21 last year. Until 2023, the state’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents.

Over the summer, the governor vetoed $2.1 million that was supposed to go to increasing the salaries of workers in the Children’s Division under the Missouri Department of Social Services. In his veto letter, Parson said lawmakers should not single out one specific agency for a pay raise.

According to Missouri’s Department of Transportation (MoDOT) website, there are dozens of job openings. Before the start of winter, MoDOT warned drivers to be patient during winter weather because the department was short on employees to clear roads.

The department’s director, Patrick McKenna, said in an interview last fall, MoDOT needs 200 to 300 seasonal workers for winter months, but they are nowhere near that.

House Bill 3014, which totals around $5 billion, also includes roughly $2 billion for schools and another billion for the state’s Medicaid program. If not allocated by March 24, the state could lose that federal money.

“I think by the time the House and the Senate come together to iron this thing out, our K-12 folks are going to get the $2.5 billion that they have coming to them, I think our state workers are going to get an increase in wages before the end of the fiscal year,” Hough said. “I find it hard to believe that the governor wouldn’t take what we end up doing as a compromise.”

During Thursday’s Senate hearing, members also removed $20 million from the House’s budget proposal for a new program that would have addressed learning loss during the pandemic. This program was not requested by the governor, but added by the House, which made some senators weary.

“That we end up possible not taking care of tax dollars, as we are to do, so, it just seems we are doing something very quickly with not really a lot of vetting or planning as to what is really going to happen here,” Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) said.

After the supplemental was voted out of committee 11-2 Wednesday, Hough said the full Senate plans to vote on the legislation this week.