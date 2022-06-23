(NewsNation) —U.S. Senators passed bipartisan gun legislation Thursday night, in a move to show the country it is willing to act quickly in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

The Senate passed the bill 65-33, getting the 60 votes necessary in the evenly divided body. It will now move to the House.

Senators came to a bipartisan agreement on the 80-page gun bill earlier this week, voting 64-34 to advance the bill. Thursday’s procedural vote will prevent a filibuster from possibly blocking the legislation from moving to the House.

The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It also would disburse money to states and communities to improve school safety and mental health initiatives.

The legislation would also prevent people convicted of domestic abuse, but are not married to their partners, from owning a firearm.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kan., announced he voted against the gun reform legislation before the U.S. Congress stating “having already provided practical solutions to the issue of school safety through Safe Schools Act and with legislation to strengthen the background check system.”

Marshall released the following statement:

“Kansans expect me to protect their Constitutional freedoms in the U.S. Senate, and I will not sacrifice those freedoms for this gun grabbing scheme. Red flag laws not only violate the Second Amendment, but they are also begging to be abused by individuals who do not have a shred of respect for due process. I do not doubt that the corrupt, political actors who have infiltrated the American legal system at various levels would happily oblige. All of this leads to law-abiding Americans being stripped of their Second Amendment rights. “On top of all of that, this bill provides funds to school based health centers that promote abortions. The authors also want to Rob Peter to pay Paul by delaying the Medicare rebate rule as a pay-for. These rebates should be going to our seniors to help with their prescription drug costs – not to pay for a bill that infringes on the 2nd Amendment. Why and how these provisions were tucked into this legislation is gravely concerning.”

Fifteen GOP Senators voted yes on the bill including U.S. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt

Aides told The Associated Press the move would cost $15 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

