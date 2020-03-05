Senator Hawley to introduce motion to censure Schumer over Supreme Court comments

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 03: Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley (R-OM) questions witnesses during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill December 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Military secretaries and members of the Joint Chiefs testified about a new GAO report about ongoing reports of substandard military housing conditions and services. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says he plans to introduce a motion to censure Senate Minority Leader Chuch Schumer over comments he made about the Supreme Court Wednesday.

The high court heard arguments on a high-profile Louisiana abortion case where the state is seeking to require abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

During the hearing, Schumer attended an abortion rights rally outside where he made comments aimed at Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both Trump appointees.

“You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said outside.

Wednesday night on Twitter, Hawley announced that he would introduce the motion to censure Schumer for his comments.

“I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame. So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation of #SupremeCourt.”

Schumer’s comments also drew a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts, who said in a statement, “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.”

The case in question is identical to a Texas case that was struck down by the high court struck down in 2016. A ruling is expected in June.