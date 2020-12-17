Sen. Josh Hawley will try to force floor vote on $1,200 stimulus payments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is taking his fight for another round of stimulus payments to the Senate floor.

Thursday, Hawley tweeted that he’s going to go to the Senate floor Friday to try and force an up or down vote on his bill that would provide $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders teamed up with Hawley for the proposal, which would include $2,400 for couples and a payment of $500 per child.

“This is the #covid relief working families need,” Hawley tweeted.

Tomorrow I will go to the Senate floor to ask for an up or down vote on my bill to provide a direct payment of $1200 to working Americans, $2400 for couples, $500 for kids. This is the #covid relief working families need — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 17, 2020

Lawmakers are currently close to an agreement on a $908 billion bipartisan package that includes direct payments of around $600 to most Americans, as well as expanded unemployment benefits and money to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

