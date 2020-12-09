Senator Josh Hawley’s new bill would allow victims to sue porn websites

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Victims of revenge porn, trafficking and exploitation would be allowed to sue websites hosting their images, under a new proposal from Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

“Sites like Pornhub routinely escape responsibility for facilitating abuse, trafficking, and exploitation, making millions for themselves in the process,” said Hawley. “Meanwhile, the victims of this abuse have little recourse against these powerful companies, who thrive on spreading depraved content. Serious criminal penalties are needed to crack down on these tech executives who think they are above the law.”

Anti-Sex trafficking advocates in the metro applaud the new ‘Survivors of Human Trafficking Fight Back Act’.

“They knowingly and deliberately provide a medium through which violence against women and minors is committed,” said Rodney Hammer with Restoration House of Greater Kansas City.

Russ Tuttle with The Stop Trafficking Project also applauds the new campaign to give victims a voice.

“The number one search item in 2019 on Pornhub was amateur, part of that was a genre of kids,” Tuttle said.

Senator Hawley’s bill is cosponsored by Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).