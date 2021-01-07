Senator Roger Marshall acknowledges Biden victory after objecting to Electoral votes

FILE – U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks to a local Elephant Club meeting in the banquet room of a restaurant in Overland Park, Kan. on Aug. 18, 2020. Marshall and Democrat state Sen. Barbara Bollier will meet in their first debate of their race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Republican Senator Roger Marshall has acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden as the victor of the General Election after objecting to the certified state votes the night before.

“Joe Biden is the President-Elect and we must and will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th,” Marshall stated on Facebook. “Anything less is not an option.”

Marshall, who won election in an unusually close Kansas race in 2020, slammed those who rioted at the Capitol yesterday, saying they destroyed the chance for a peaceful debate.

“Your actions were despicable and each of you – the rioters, vandals, and trespassers – should be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” he stated.

After officials had re-secured the chamber inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, Marshall decided to maintain his objection to the General Election results. He joined Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and four other senators in maintaining their arguments.

After the 93-6 vote, the Senate overwhelmingly turned aside the challenge to Arizona’s results.

