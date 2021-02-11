Senator who revived Republican Party in Missouri says it’s now opposite of what it used to be

LIBERTY, Mo. — Former U.S. Senator John Danforth (R-Mo.) joined American Public Square on Thursday at William Jewell College for “Cocktails and Politics.”

Danforth, 84, has been in the public eye now for more than a half century. He said the party he helped become a driving force in Missouri isn’t just different now than it used to be, it’s the opposite.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Portugal Allan Katz, founder of American Public Square, invited Danforth to the discussion, calling him the “Father of the Republican Party of Missouri.”

“There were no statewide elected officials in Missouri who were Republicans until 1968 when he ran for Attorney General,” Katz said of Danforth’s election after 40 years of entirely Democratic rule ushering in a new era in Missouri Politics.

Danforth would go on to serve three terms as U.S. Senator from 1976 to 1995. Then later he’d find someone to follow in his footsteps.

“I was very impressed with him. He’s smart. He’s well read,” Danforth said of Missouri’s current Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley.

So he began heavily promoting Hawley to move from Missouri Attorney General to U.S. Senate.

“My view of him was here’s an exceptional talent who is a good person he has a lot to bring to public life,” Danforth said.

But after he saw images of Hawley raising a fist to rioters who later stormed the capitol, and Hawley led efforts to block the certification even after that insurrection, Danforth called that support “the biggest mistake” of his life.

And he said during Thursday night’s discussion he believes the party as a whole has changed because of former President Donald Trump.

“The populist version of the Republican Party isn’t just different than what I knew, it’s the opposite. The main difference is we were the party of holding things together, the Union, Lincoln. Now we are the party of driving wedges just as rapidly and strongly as we possibly can,” Danforth said.

He said he’s not willing to cede the party he’s devoted his entire life to, to those he calls “Trumpians.” But Danforth said he realizes he has a lot less to lose than any current Republican Senator as an impeachment vote looms.

“You’d like to think they’d think, ‘What will my grandchildren think if I vote to acquit?’ But on the other hand right now they will pay a very big price,” Danforth said, adding any impeachment vote would put Republicans firmly in Trump’s crosshairs.

FOX4 has reached out to Hawley’s office numerous times since Jan. 6 and in the past few days for comment with Danforth’s scheduled appearance Thursday night. His office said he was tied up with the impeachment hearing.