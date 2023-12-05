KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are flying over the holidays you might find yourself in front of camera getting biometrically scanned by facial recognition software.

In Kansas City the technology is only in place for international flights right now, but TSA has announced plans to roll it out at more than 400 airports nationwide.

It says the data it collects is secure and improves safety on flights. But one U.S. Senator representing Kansas isn’t so sure. Dr. Roger Marshall is co-sponsoring the bipartisan Traveler Privacy Protection Act.

Most of us are familiar with the airport process. Before you go through the metal detectors and baggage screening you give your drivers license to a Transportation Security Agency agent who verifies your identity.

But at more than a dozen airports and Customs and Border Protection inside Kansas City International that’s already changing. Jana Dworkis went through facial recognition on her Kansas City flight to Mexico.

“You have to stand on this line and then you face the camera and they take your picture,” she explained.

Both CBP and TSA are collecting biometric data.

“I don’t know what they are looking for are they trying to make sure who we are on our passport or are they looking for criminals I don’t know?” Dworkis said.

According to TSA, facial recognition technology is “solely used to automate the current manual ID checking process and will not be used for surveillance or any law enforcement purpose.”

Marshall is among a handful of Senators who last week introduced the Traveler Privacy Protection Act that would block TSA’s planned eventual roll out of the technology to 430 airports nationwide.

“No one has really shown this technology makes us safer. I think at the least what needs to happen is TSA needs to come to Congress and say this is why we need to invade your privacy,” Marshall said.

TSA says it takes concerns about accuracy seriously, but it says the use of biometrics “has the potential to automate the ID and boarding pass verification process for more efficient and secure screening.”

FOX4 asked passengers for their thoughts and found mixed opinions.

“I understand the reasons for it, but I’m not super excited about it either,” Josh Haslim said traveling to Kansas City from New Hampshire.

“There’s cameras everywhere everyone’s got pictures of everybody it really doesn’t matter,” Baylen Edelman said returning to Kansas City from Mexico.

Senator Marshall points out facial recognition is completely voluntary. He says you should have no problem opting out and asking to go through the standard id verification process, at least while the program is in its pilot phase.

A CBP spokesperson says in Kansas City so far less than one percent of passengers have opted out. Biometric Exit for outbound international passengers went live at Kansas City International Airport July 10, 2023.

Since coming online, 21,333 passengers have been verified. Since the beginning of the year CBP has also processed 50,924 passengers using Simplified Arrival for inbound international passengers. According to the agency the average processing time drops over three minutes per person using biometric verifications.