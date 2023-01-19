WASHINGTON — A Seneca, Missouri man was arrested on felony charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other actions during the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6th, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorders, both felonies. He also breached and engaged in physical violence and disorderly conduct while in a restricted building, the release states.

Bard was arrested on the 13th in Joplin and was set to appear in the Western District of Missouri on Tuesday.

Court documents allege that while Bard was on the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol he could be heard yelling through a megaphone, “Move! Move! Move! We gotta push! We gotta push! Let’s go! We gotta go! Let’s go!”

Bard then turned directly to an officer and, as he yelled “let’s push!,” pushed the policeman before falling backward himself.

Following the Jan. 6 attack, images of Bard participating in the riot surfaced online. The FBI would use these images and the public’s help in tracking Bard down (FBI moniker, “AFO-447”).

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance is being provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office, Springfield Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Bard as AFO447 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.