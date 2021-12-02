Sentencing date set for Kansas City detective convicted in Cameron Lamb killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sentencing date has been set for Kansas City police Det. Eric DeValkenaere, convicted in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

A Jackson County judge found DeValkenaere guilty last month on charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 police shooting.

Judge J. Dale Youngs made it clear his decision was a constitutional one, citing privacy and the Fourth Amendment.

Youngs said DeValkenaere and his partner had no probable cause to be in Lamb’s garage and did not have a search warrant or evidence to obtain a search warrant.

DeValkenaere and his partner were called to Lamb’s neighborhood for a traffic incident near East 41st Street and College Avenue on Dec. 13, 2019. A police helicopter saw a red pickup, believed to have been involved in the incident, turn into Lamb’s garage. The two officers followed Lamb onto his property.

During the trial, DeValkenaere admitted to shooting Lamb, but said it was to protect his partner after Lamb pulled a gun and pointed it at the other officer. DeValkenaere’s partner testified that he didn’t see a weapon in Lamb’s hand.

DeValkenaere’s sentencing has been scheduled for March 4, 2022.

DeValkenaere could face up to four years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge and at least three years for the armed criminal action charge. Youngs will continue to oversee the case and decide if the sentencings run consecutively or concurrently.

On Thursday, DeValkenaere’s defense attorney Molly Hastings confirmed to FOX4 they “absolutely plan to appeal” Youngs’ ruling.

Under the Missouri courts system, appeals have to be filed 10 days after the judgment is finalized. In criminal cases, the judgment isn’t final until sentencing is entered.