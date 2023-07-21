KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley couple convicted of killing a Kansas City woman will be sentenced next month.

The sentencing hearing for Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra is scheduled for August 29.

A Jackson County jury found Hendricks guilty of first-degree murder and Ybarra guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Kensie Aubry.

The jury also convicted Hendricks and Ybarra of a number of other charges connected to Aubry’s murder.

During the trial, Ybarra’s mother, Ruth Lohnes, testified that her daughter and Hendricks showed her pictures of Aubry’s body in a freezer. She said one of the victim’s arms was missing.

Lohnes also testified the couple said they put parts of Aubry’s body in plastic totes and tried to use a helicopter to drop them over water, but the tubs floated.

Jurors also heard from an FBI agent who testified that detectives removed multiple plastic bags filled with human remains from Hendricks’ property in July 2021.

An Independence police detective and FBI task force member testified that Hendricks’ neighbors reported seeing him using heavy machinery on his land.

Detectives searched Hendricks’ property after Lohnes told investigators her daughter and Hendricks planned to bury Aubry’s body there.