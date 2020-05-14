Sergeant previously fired from Florida high school for response to mass shooting will get his job back

Flowers, candles and mementos sit outside one of the makeshift memorials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on February 28, 2018 two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An arbitrator determined a Broward Sheriff’s sergeant fired because he sat in a parked car during a 2018 mass shooting at a high school should get his job back.

The arbitrator dismissed the case against Brian Miller, saying his due process rights were violated when he was fired.

A state commission investigating the shooting said Miller was the first supervisor on the scene as the gunman was inside a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building.

But he remained in his car, putting on a bulletproof vest. Miller earned more than $137,000 in 2018 and the arbitrator determined he should receive back pay.