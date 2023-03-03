KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Loved ones will gather to remember a man killed in a Kansas City crash who was trying to be a light and a joy to those around him.

Jesse Eckes, 52, was standing in an area near Truman and Benton on February 15 when investigators say a speeding driver struck a KCPD cruiser with such force that it was pushed into Eckes. He, as well as KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer and K9 Champ, all died in the crash.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Jerron Lightfoot of Tonganoxie, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Investigators say he ran a red light and was going nearly 90 miles per hour less than two seconds before the crash.

Friends FOX4 previously spoke with said Eckes was a good man, and while he needed help, he also tried to help those around him feel better.

“They lost a good person, they lost a friend, they lost a brother, they lost a confidante, they lost a person, they lost someone very special,” friend Kristyna Kleban said.

“We laugh, we cut up, we joke. Now he’s not there. He always made me laugh at the right given time. He always made me feel better.”

Eckes spent more the four years getting help from Hope Faith Ministries, which is helping with his funeral services on Friday.

The service begins at 10 a.m. at Hope Faith, which is located at 705 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO, 64106. In lieu of flowers, anyone can send a donation to Hope Faith in Eckes’ honor.