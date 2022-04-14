KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A weeklong event that honors three victims killed in an attack on two Overland Park Jewish centers expands.

IT’s been eight years since a gunman killed 14-year-old Reat Underwood, his grandfather William Corporon, 69, and 53-year-old Terri LaManno.

Underwood’s family established the nonprofit SevenDays to honor the victims.

Each year the group hosts SevenDays of Kindness. It encourages people to focus on a different mindset or behavior to help make the world a better place.

This year SevenDays expanded into Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County. Unified Government staff are involved in different events and activities taking place through the next week.

The list of events and how you can help are below:

Connect | Wednesday, April 13-20 Show kindness for neighbors in need The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office needs help and donations of combs, brushes, men’s and women’s socks, men’s and women’s underwear, leggings, sweatpants, athletic shorts and t-shirts for the Juvenile Intake Program. Drop-off boxes will be at various facilities

Discover | Thursday, April 14 Celebrate Staff Kindness across the Dotte Many Unified Government staff make a difference in their community beyond their day-to-day jobs. Celebrate their great work as stewards of kindness across the community.

Value | Purchase April 13-14 | Distribute April 19 Send a note to your colleagues For #1 send a message of appreciation and gratitude to you colleagues. Sales of candygrams will be held in the lobby of the Municipal Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April 13-14 and distributed on Tuesday, April 19. Proceeds to be donated to the Wyandotte County Parks Foundation.

You | Wednesday, April 20 | 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Take a break for yourself either virtually or at Huron Park Join others for a virtual mindfulness session at 12 p.m. or grab a mat or towel and join a group yoga session at 12:30 p.m. in Huron Park. If it rains the session will be moved indoors.

Others | Thursday, April 21 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more about each other Visit the various Unified Government departments during an Open House. Learn about their work, and get your passport stamped to be entered to win lunch with Mayor Garner

Go | Friday April 22 | 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Make an impact together Unified Government staff are encouraged to join in for a community clean-up at Parkwood Park.

Onward Be the Change Sign up and join a new staff committee to help foster kindness 12 months a year. Applications are accepted online.



📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.