OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 35 on Monday evening as heavy rain moved through the area.

Southbound I-35 was closed near Lone Elm Road around 5 p.m. Monday. As of 7 p.m., it is back open, police said.

An Olathe police spokesperson said the crashes were weather related as Olathe saw as much as an inch of rain from thunderstorms moving through.

Police initially said seven people were injured, but they have since updated that only five people were taken to the hospital.

Three adults were hurt, including one with serious injuries, and two children suffered minor injuries.