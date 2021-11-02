Seven people charged in Kansas City area conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Mans hand holding on palm plastic packet with cocaine powder or another drugs. Drug dealer proposes to try narcotic concept, selective focus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Seven people who live in the Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area have been charged by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office out of the Western District of Missouri, Irfan Causevic, also known as “Jonny,” 37, a citizen of Bosnia, Christopher C. Oregel, 29, Nicholas Carrillo, also known as “Nicco,” 32, Admir Suljic, also known as “Babo,” 34, and Augustine Charles Aviles, also known as “Gus,” 32, all of Kansas City, Mo.; Jacob Daniel Craven, 24, of Independence; and Micah N. Bond, also known as “Nate,” 36, of Parkville, were charged in a six-count superseding indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 27, 2021.

The superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday replaces the original indictment returned on June 23, 2021, which charged only Causevic.

Causevic was arrested on June 3, 2021, and remains on pretrial release. The remaining six suspects were all arrested early Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Causevic was arrested after he agreed to sell cocaine to an undercover detective in the Jackson County Drug Task Force. In his first transaction with the undercover detective, Causevic allegedly sold 113.1 grams of cocaine for $3,500. A few days later, Causevic allegedly agreed to sell the undercover detective nine ounces of cocaine for $6,000.

Although Causevic agreed to sell cocaine, according to court documents, he did not possess any cocaine when he arrived at the arranged meeting to conduct the second transaction. He later told investigators he planned to take the money from the undercover detective with a promise of obtaining cocaine, but actually intended to steal the money without providing any cocaine.

The federal indictment alleges that all seven suspects participated in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine from Oct. 1, 2019, to June 3, 2021.

In addition to the conspiracy, Causevic is charged with three counts of distributing cocaine. Causevic and Bond also are charged together in one count of distributing cocaine.

Causevic, Craven, Bond and Aviles also are charged together in one count of distributing cocaine.