Seven tornadoes touched down in SW Kansas this week, Weather Service says

DODGE CITY, Kan. — The National Weather Service in Dodge City confirmed Friday that seven tornadoes touched down in southwest Kansas during storms earlier this week.

The tornadoes that hit on Tuesday were rated EF-0 to EF-1 strength, with wind speeds mostly between 80 mph and 110 mph.

They touched down in rural areas and damage was generally confined to irrigation systems and outbuildings, the weather service said. No serious injuries were reported.

Two tornadoes were confirmed near Greensburg, while others were confirmed near Sublette, Howell, Spearville, Fellsburg and Trousdale.