OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Eight years ago Wednesday, a white supremacist went to the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park and killed two people then went to a Jewish retirement community and killed another person.

From that hate came SevenDays, a Kansas City-based nonprofit that overcomes hate by promoting kindness and understanding through education and dialogue.

Wednesday morning, SevenDays hosted its first ever breakfast at the Church of the Resurrection in Overland Park. More than 350 people showed up, donating more than $33,000.

All that money goes back into the community to promote kindness in the form of scholarships and other activities.

They also honored Royals president Dayton Moore for his contributions to promoting kindness.

Mindy Corporon, the founder of SevenDays, lost her son and father in that shooting.

“I don’t know that I’ll ever be completely healed. I don’t really expect to,” Corporon said. “But I’m healing. I’m always healing, and I am portraying kindness and love and offering kindness to others. That is healing to me, and that’s what I’m working on with SevenDays.”

She said she wants people of all faiths to come together in unity and love.

“We just wanna make sure that we’re making a ripple and doing that,” Corporon said. “If you know someone in your life who is hurting or alone or sad, reach out to them, and say hello to them and engage them because you can be the difference in someone’s life.”

SevenDays’ annual event culminates with a Kindness Walk at the World War I Museum on April 24 at 4 p.m. FOX4’s Matt Stewart will emcee the event. Go to sevendays.org to sign up and take part.