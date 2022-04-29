KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after multiple vehicles at high schools in the area were vandalized.

School officials at Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences sent a letter to parents and students saying the high school was one of several schools in the area that fell victim to extensive vandalism on cars that were parked near the school building.

The cars damaged at Sumner were located in the parking lot across the street, according to school officials.

“Whoever took time out to do this, it’s horrible,” Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Spokesperson, Edwin Birch said. “It’s unacceptable and things like this shouldn’t happen.”

Police with KCKPS and KCKPD are looking for a gray believed to be the getaway car in a vandalism.

Several cars belonging to students had windows broken out.

Police were immediately called to the scene where an investigation began.

“Be assured we will keep parents and students updated on the progress of this criminal investigation,” school officials said Friday.

“Right now, I don’t know the extent of the damage that had been to the cars, but what I have been informed is that some of the windows were broken out and the belongings of some of the individuals had been taken out,” Birch said.

Birch said it happened at Schlagle High School, Harmon High School and majority of the people impacted were at Sumner Academy.

“I don’t know the specifics of whose cars, but I know the majority of cars were students,” Birch said.

Investigators don’t know why it happened or who it could’ve been but say its unfortunate.

“Our students come to school to learn and not have something like this happen so it’s just a horrible day today,” Birch said.

School officials ask if they hear or become aware of any information in regards to this incident to contact a school administrator as soon as possible.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.