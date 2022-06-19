OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Residents from five apartment units are displaced following a fire at an Overland Park apartment fire.

The Overland Park and Leawood fire departments were called to the West End Apartment complex in the 6200 block of West 137th Street just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Once on scene, they saw fire coming from a fourth floor unit of a four-floor building.

As evacuations were underway, firefighters searched the building for more people and rescued two cats from inside the unit where the fire started.

The deck of the unit was destroyed in the fire, but the unit only suffered smoke and water damage.

A police officer was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported and the Red Cross is helping the residences that were displaced.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

