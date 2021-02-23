Several drivers stopped after KC police use spike strips to put an end to sideshow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police cut the latest sideshow short Tuesday night.

Officers told FOX4 they blocked off traffic and used spike strips to put an end to drivers’ illegal street racing on Manchester Trafficway near Interstate 435.

In all, police said they stopped an estimated 20-30 drivers. It’s not clear at this time if anyone was ticketed. Tow trucks were on scene as of about 10:45 p.m.

Sideshows came to the front of public scrutiny in Kansas City this past summer. The illicit events have caused excessive noise, property damage and some violence. A 19-year-old was killed at a sideshow in September.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said last December that the city is working on legislation specifically targeting sideshows. He said these laws would focus on the cars involved. They would not be used to track down people. It’s unclear how this legislation has progressed.