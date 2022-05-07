Cats and dogs from the Nevada Animal Shelter stole the show at the "Pawject Runway" fundraiser

NEVADA, Mo. — Several cats and dogs from a local animal shelter strutted their stuff tonight (5/6) for a good cause.

The Nevada/Vernon County Chamber of Commerce held their first “Pawject Runway” fundraiser.

The Chamber holds a fundraiser each year, however, this was the first one that featured local animals up for adoption.

The cats and dogs who showed off during tonight’s fundraising fashion show were from the Nevada Animal Shelter.

While dressed in attire made by several area boutiques, one animal after another was escorted to center stage for their “cat walk.”

After the “Pawject Runway” show, a silent auction, appetizers and a live DJ helped to carry the event into the evening hours.

Executive Director of the Nevada/Vernon County Chamber of Commerce, Sheree Gayman, tells how she came up with the “Pawject Runway” idea for this year’s fundraiser.

“I am actually from Charleston, West Virginia, and I was a part of the animal shelter board when I was there, and we did an event called, ‘Tuxes and Tails,’ every year, and I wanted to do something like that, but more casual, more open and more laid back,” said Gayman.

Tonight’s fundraiser took place at the Nevada Elks Club, and proceeds from the event will go to both the Chamber and the Nevada Animal Shelter.