Several hand sanitizer dispensers ripped from restroom walls at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A spokesperson for Kansas City International Airport tweeted Sunday night that someone ripped several hand sanitizer dispensers off of the bathroom walls.

"We can’t replace them," the tweet said. "We’re doing all we can for public health, despite this act."

KCI officials said this person ripped the dispensers off of the bathroom walls in Terminal B by Delta.

Airport staff was able to glue the remnants of the hand sanitizer to the wall.

KCI officials are now looking at surveillance video to try and find the person who did this.

The airport orders the sanitizer in bags – so without dispensers, the bags cannot be used – and they cannot transfer the sanitizer to bottles.

KCI officials said it will take months to replace these dispensers.

In the meantime, there are other dispensers in other bathrooms, and they have plenty of hand soap and paper towels.

But the big question is, why would someone do this now - when staying sanitized is so important to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"It's not very thoughtful," Carols Rodriguez told FOX4. "It's kind of selfish. There are a lot of people going in bathrooms and wanting to stay healthy, so for one person to just take it, it's not very smart and it's very selfish."

Rodriguez is flying to Puerto Rico. He was a senior baseball player at Kansas Wesleyen and now with his season and school year over, he's heading home to stay with his parents to wait out this pandemic.

