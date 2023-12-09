KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car crash has left ten people injured and some in critical condition on 81st Street in Kansas City Friday night.

Around 10:14 p.m., officers were called to the crash and discovered how it unfolded.

The driver of a silver Chevy Malibu was going south on Prospect Avenue with passengers inside.

When they came up to a curve in the road, the driver drove straight over the grassy median onto 81st Street near the Hickman Mills and Prospect intersections.

The car then crashed head-on into a Dodge Caravan that had seven people inside including five children.

Everyone within the van was taken to the hospital with some injuries not being serious, and others left in critical condition, authorities say.

Three inside the Chevy were also taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries, according to police.

KCPD is investigating if the driver of the Chevy was impaired during the crash.