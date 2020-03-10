Several local hospitals start health screenings at entrances to prevent spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Hospitals across the Kansas City metro are taking steps to keep patients and staff clear of the coronavirus, starting at the door.

Screenings at each entrance of Menorah Medical Center have become routine.

Its parent company, HCA Midwest Health, is implementing this extra measure at all of its hospitals, including Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional.

It’s part of their plan to minimize the spread of COVID-19. It's a novel coronavirus, “which means it has not ever infected the human race before,” Division Chief Medical Officer Kimberly Megow said.

“So there are no people on the earth who are already immune, and what that means is it’s more likely to spread,” she said.

HCA has shut down entrances to some area hospitals to help staff those screenings. Patients and guests can expect questions about symptoms and recent travel history.

Megow said they started prepping for an influx of patients three weeks ago.

“It’s securing additional supplies, medications and equipment that we anticipate needing to care for these patients,” Megow said. “Currently, we have enough of what we need.”

Other hospitals like Olathe Medical Center and Advent Health are taking the same precautions.

“We do know how to work through the flu season each year, but this is really anticipated to be much larger in impact,” Megow said. “So this is a little bit of uncharted territory for everyone in the health care system.”

Megow said the elderly and people with chronic diseases are most at risk to be infected.

“The vast majority of those who get the virus will not be in the hospital, will not need to be in the hospital and will not die,” Megow said. “But we do anticipate there will be a large number because of the sheer number of patients who’ve never been exposed to this virus who will get sick.”

Megow said we are at least a year out from having a vaccine.

As medical professionals prepare for coronavirus to spread, Megow urges the public not to panic.

Continue to wash your hands and avoid touching your face. If you start to feel flu-like symptoms call your doctor.

HCA Midwest offers the Care Navigator where you can talk with a doctor via video visit. The cost is $45 and you can stay inside your own home.