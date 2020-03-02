Several streets near Union Station shut down due to police activity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several streets near Union Station and Crown Center have been shut down Monday afternoon due to police activity.

Kansas City, Missouri police said they are negotiating with someone near Pershing and Main Street and several streets in the area have been shut down.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police reported just before 2:30 p.m. that the subject was safely taken into custody.

He is safely in custody. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) March 2, 2020

