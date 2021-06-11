Severe storms tear roof off Harrisonville church, down trees and power lines across metro

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Friday’s severe thunderstorms left a widespread trail of damage.

People across the Kansas City area reported flash flooding, quarter-size hail, downed trees and power lines — even a roof blown off a church in Harrisonville.

The damage happened at First Baptist Church after strong winds powered through the town with the storm. Thankfully, no one was injured.

City officials are asking residents to not enter the area as crews are working to clear debris.

Harrisonville wasn’t the only area that saw damage Friday.

Up north in cities like Excelsior Springs and Plattsburg, the winds took out dozens trees and some power lines. Parts of Kansas City, Kansas, also saw plenty of downed trees and lines — along with some flash flooding.

The storms shut off power for thousands of people Friday. At one point, over 50,000 Evergy and BPU customers were without electricity.