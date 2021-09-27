Kansas City’s Shakespeare festival plans big return in honor of 30th season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The curtain will rise on a Kansas City summer tradition.

The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival announced Monday that will return to Southmoreland Park in 2022. This time to preform “Romeo & Juliet” on the stage.

The group’s annual festival has been canceled the past two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers turned to virtual performances and other events to continue to share its love of Shakespeare.

Next summer’s festival is scheduled to run June 14-July 3, 2022.