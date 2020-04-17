Shakespeare Festival postpones production until 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City festival will have to wait until next year.

The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival announced Thursday that production of The Tempest would be postponed until next summer.

Organizers cited the coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty surrounding guidelines on public gatherings and a lean operating budget as reasons for the postponement.

“By making this decision now, we can be assured that the Festival is doing its part to protect the wellbeing of our community. It also helps us reallocate resources toward planning for the 2021 season – when we will produce The Tempest. Our creative team has been hard at work planning since the fall, and we will be all the more prepared for production next summer,” festival organizers said in a statement.

Other activities, such as virtual summer camps will continue.

The announcement comes a day after organizers canceled Boulevardia, which had been planned for June.

RELATED: Boulevardia cancels two-day festival planned for June