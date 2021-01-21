Share your photos: Show us your Chiefs spirit for AFC Championship game against Bills

Photo courtesy of Krystal Dub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s almost time for the AFC Championship, and FOX4 wants to see how you’re showing off your team spirit!

In the form below, share photos of what you or your family are wearing to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills. We want to see anything that shows you’re ready for Kansas City to run it back for another championship!

NOTE: Please limit your submission to 1-2 photos. Your entry may be featured during FOX4’s Red Friday shows. Approved entries will be included in the slideshow above.

