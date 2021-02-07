Share your pictures: Show us your Chiefs Kingdom spirit on Super Bowl Sunday

Joe Bunting celebrating his 1st birthday and hoping for another Chiefs Super Bowl win

Jensen is dreaming about his first super bowl win.

Wade Palmer, 6 months old of Kearney MO

Brooks and Kenna are ready for the big game!!!!

Mike Waters and Layla, the Boston Terrier

Go chiefs

Pet

My grandkids Braxton and Kinley supporting the Chiefs from the Red Room of their house.



Travis Kelce look a like.

First super bowl!

Chiefs dog pic

Grace, Adley and their dog Breeland are the cutest little Chiefs fans ready for a SB win!! And yes! Breeland is named after our Chiefs starting CB #21 Bashaud Breeland!

My granddaughter Camille ready to root for her team.

We are expecting twin boys in may! And they are already looking forward to the big game today!!

McGills Chiefs Photos

McGills Chiefs Photos

At 10 months old Frida watched Grammy cheer on the Chiefs until she decided to join in on cheering them on too!

We are from Springfield, MO and have been long time season ticket holders. This has truly been a strange season, but we couldn’t be more proud of our Chiefs. We didn’t make it to many games this year due to covid restrictions, but we made it to a few. Here wempionship game ahead.

Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and FOX4 wants to see how you’re showing off your team spirit!

In the form below, share photos of what you or your family are wearing to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We want to see anything that shows you’re ready for Kansas City to run it back for another championship!

NOTE: Please limit your submission to 1-2 photos. Your entry may be featured during FOX4’s on-air Chiefs coverage. Approved entries will be included in the slideshow above.

Submit Your Photos or Video Title Post content or file description Your Media Files