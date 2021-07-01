Shark Week: Prepare a meal and feed a shark at SEA LIFE

Bull shark swimming towards camera, Beqa Lagoon, Beqa, Fiji (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — SEA LIFE Kansas City is celebrating Shark Week and giving visitors the opportunity to learn and feed a real shark.

During the week of July 11 to July 18, you can prepare and meal and feed it to a shark while going behind-the-scenes and learning from real shark experts.

SEA LIFE invites people to help a marine biologists in preparing the food for the sharks and learn “fintastic” facts. Those in attendance will get a first hand look at how the sharks in the aquarium are cared for and what makes each species special.

Shark lovers can choose to take part virtually or in-person and take in all the exciting activities focused on the ocean predators.

