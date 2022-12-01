KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stage is set for Planet Comicon Kansas City in 2023 and some big names are coming to Bartle Hall.

Star Trek’s William Shatner, The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito, and She’s All That’s Rachael Leigh Cook will make appearances at the convention from March 17 to March 19.

Shatner will only be in attendance March 17 and March 18.

Joining the star-studded lineup is Chris Claremont, an award-winning an best-selling writer.

Cook will make her first ever appearance at Planet Comicon.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased online.

