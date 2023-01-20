OSBORN, Mo. —Just in time for the playoffs, Shatto Milk Company is bringing back a fan favorite treat.

Shatto will be releasing their popular red velvet milk if the Kansas City Chiefs win their first playoff game this Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition to the red milk release, the company will also be selling new apparel featuring Mahomes Dairy Cow and Coach Reid Dairy Cow prints.

Fans can purchase the specialty milk and apparel at the farm store in Osborn, Mo. or place an order through Shatto Home Delivery.

If the Chiefs progress to the next round of the playoffs, Shatto will begin selling the limited-edition red milk in stores starting Tuesday, Jan. 24.