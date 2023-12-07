OLATHE, Kan. — The board of education for Olathe Public Schools prepared on Thursday to vote on a change to school start times.

That includes pushing the first bell for elementary school students back to 8:55 a.m.

High schoolers would also have their start time inched up, moving from 8 a.m. to 7:40 a.m.

This is happening as district leadership says busing and getting enough drivers continues to be an issue. A part of their solution is to spread out the start times so potentially drivers can be more flexible.

While the vote will happen during their meeting Thursday, the process was talked about at length during their November meeting.

“The concerns that I’ve heard from elementary parents is childcare during that time,” board member Dr. Stacey Yurkovich said during that meeting.

Administration says the new plan was crafted with the input of thousands of parent and staff surveys.

In those survey, the administration-preferred elementary school time change was the worst received compared to reactions from parents and staff in other grade levels.

The administration expects that once they make a decision, Johnson County Parks and Recreation likely will adjust its child-care plans related to school times.

“It’s pretty much everything’s on the table. We’ll look at bringing in another provider if Johnson County feels they can’t meet the increased demand or whether that is offering some positions for staff to fill in and help with that,” Dr. Jim McMullen, deputy superintendent of Organizational Operations for the district, said.

These changes would affect the workday for teachers and if the plan is approved on Thursday, the time shift would still need to be ratified by the teachers bargaining unit.