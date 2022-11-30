SHAWNEE, Kan. — Monday the Shawnee City Council voted unanimously to approve a special use permit (SUP) to create a new mental health center in the Shawnee Crossings subdivision.

Discovery Behavioral Health plans to use an existing building at 6850 Hilltop Drive as a center for mental health and eating disorder treatment for teens.

The healthcare provider will dedicate 5,200 square feet of the center to outpatient services. The remaining 10,500 square feet of the building will be used for a 24-bed inpatient adolescent mental health and eating disorder unit.

“It looks like it’s going to be well staffed. I think facilities like this can benefit our adolescence here in Shawnee when they’re in need,” Councilmember Kurt Knappen said.

According to city documents, the minimum ratio of staff to patients for inpatient services is one to eight. On average, patients are expected to spend a maximum of 45 days in inpatient care.

“Our patients are voluntary patients and we do have 24-hour nurses on site. We have individual techs that are on site as well with independent therapy,” TJ Denning with Discovery Behavioral Health said.