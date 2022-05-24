SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Social Bar and Grill is now on the clock to try to find a solution for noise complaints from area neighbors.

The Shawnee City Council voted unanimously to allow the bar to maintain a special use permit (SUP) for live entertainment on a four-month trial period.

Before The Social took over the space at 13410 W. 62nd Terrace, the previous tenant, The Roxy, received multiple noise complaints leading up to its closure in 2021.

Earlier this month, the planning commission hosted a public hearing to review noise complaints related to the property and consider revoking The Social’s SUP. No residents came forward to speak during the public hearing, but area homeowners sent four letters to the city.

Those letters outlined noise complaints against The Social claiming music was being played so loud residents could hear music lyrics inside their homes. The commission voted 9-0 to recommend the SUP remain valid.

In response to the complaints, co-owner Jordan Grove said the bar has limited live performances to Friday and Saturday nights with bands wrapping up before midnight. Grove said doors are closed during live performances and all doors leading to the performance area are covered in sound proof materials.

Grove said the property manager recently hired a sound engineer to supervise during the most recent performance at the bar.

“A majority of the decibel readings are barely above what we’ve seen [with] cars passing by,” Grove said.

Grove said the bar has hosted roughly eight performances with limited complaints.

“I feel like we are attempting to gather as much information as we can and at least try to help out,” Grove said.

“We just don’t know what else we can do without hearing more from them, because they only write on pieces of paper and they don’t really show us videos of their windows rattling.”

Since the beginning of the year Shawnee police have responded to two noise complaints at The Social. According to city documents, the first complaint on Feb. 25 officers reported live music was being played, but no music could be heard in the neighborhood to the north of the business.

In the second complaint on March 26 at 11 p.m., police noted that music could be heard in the parking lot.

No neighbors came forward to speak about the noise complaints during the public hearing Monday night. The Social will maintain its SUP for live entertainment and the city will review noise related complaints at a later date.